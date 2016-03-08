Antonio Conte was let go by Chelsea a few days ago as they named Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach. Conte could now choose another club as there have been reports linking him with a move to AC Milan. According to SportMediaset, it seems like Elliott want to bring in Antonio Conte to replace Gennaro Gattuso as they would also seemingly like to bring Leonardo back to the club (in a director role). Still according to this previous report, it seems like Conte would be open to joining the rossoneri as he would like to return in Italy.CONFLICTING REPORTS ON THE CONTE-MILAN FRONT - According to Milannews.it, there is no signal that Elliott management want to change coaches as they appreciate Gattuso's work. There could be management changes but it doesn't seem like Gattuso's job is in danger as of now.We will have to wait and see as they next few days will be crucial for Milan's future and for their transfer market as the Italian Serie A is set to begin in about one month from now...