Confrontation between Gattuso and Leonardo-Maldini amid coach exit rumours
25 April at 15:45AC Milan were dumped, somewhat surprisingly, out of the Coppa Italia by Lazio last night. Milan managed to come away from the Stadio Olimpico with a goalless draw and with Milan only losing once in 35 games at home to Lazio, it looked as though the Rossoneri would be the first team to book their place in the final. However, it was not to be as a strong performance from Simone Inzaghi's Lazio completely outclassed their opposition, kept all the dangerous players quiet and came away with the victory.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport today, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini paid Gennaro Gattuso a visit at the Milanello training ground, in which they would have had yet another discussion with the head coach, as rumours grow increasingly frequent the the Italian could part ways with the club at the end of the season.
Milan will be looking to get a strong end to the season; with Gattuso possibly departing if the club fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League - depending on the quality of the potential replacements that Milan could bring in.
