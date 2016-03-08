Coni: Palermo still have Serie A hope

Palermo can still hope to play in Serie A next season because the college of guarantee of Coni has called off the Frosinone appeal case verdict ruling that new evaluations regarding the punishment of Frosinone players are needed.



Frosinone-Palermo was the final of the Serie B play-off last season. The return tie at Frosinone’s Benito Stirpe was abandoned in the final minutes after that players of the home team launched balls inside the pitch in the middle of one of Palermo’s final attempts to score a goal and earn their spot in Serie A.



The final minutes of the game also saw a pitch invasion by Frosinone players with the referee that was unable to resume the game.



Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini wanted to win the game by forfeit but his request was initially rejected.



Frosinone have been punished with two games behind closed doors at a neutral ground but today’s Coni ruling urges the Sporting Court of Appeal to “take more appropriate action” against the players responsible for the facts.

