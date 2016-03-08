CONI President: 'Zaniolo is a mix of Kaka and Totti'

Giovanni Malago, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), believes that Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo is a combination of Francesco Totti and Ricardo Kaka.Malago was talking to Corriere dello Sport about the new Roma hero- Zaniolo, and he said: "I said it in an unsuspecting era: it reminds me half Totti and half Kaka."Zaniolo has impressed in his first full season at the club since his arrival from Inter in the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan go to the nerazzurri. He has made 8 starts this season, coming on as a substitute thrice. He has scored two goals this season.