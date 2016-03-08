CONI President: 'Zaniolo is a mix of Kaka and Totti'

26 January at 12:25
Giovanni Malago, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), believes that Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo is a combination of Francesco Totti and Ricardo Kaka.

Malago was talking to Corriere dello Sport about the new Roma hero- Zaniolo, and he said: "I said it in an unsuspecting era: it reminds me half Totti and half Kaka."

Zaniolo has impressed in his first full season at the club since his arrival from Inter in the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan go to the nerazzurri. He has made 8 starts this season, coming on as a substitute thrice. He has scored two goals this season.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.