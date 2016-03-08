Contact between Juve and Portugal; the latest on Ronaldo's injury

During the game between Portugal and Serbia, Ronaldo was forced to leave the pitch as he seemingly pulled a muscle, causing great worry among Juventus fans.

In fact, the medical staff of the Bianconeri have already been in contact with that of Portugal, and they will continue to do so in the coming hours. For now, we are talking about a problem to his right leg flexors, according to Sky Italia.

Reports from Portugal suggest that he could be out for 15-30 days, which would put him at risk for the Ajax game. However, until no official communication has been made, Juve fans can only wait.

Tomorrow, Ronaldo will return to Turin, where further tests will take place to determine the extent of his injury. In any case, a big blow for the Bianconeri, unless he makes a swift recovery in a matter of days.