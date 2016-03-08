Conte after stalemate against Fiorentina: ‘We deserved something more’
16 December at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte has expressed his disappointment after his team were held for a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in their recent league fixture on Sunday.
The Milan-based club started the game brightly with a goal from the former La Viola’s player Borja Valero in the eighth minute but conceded late in the second-half injury-time which saw them lose two points and now they are at the top of the Serie A due to a superior goal difference compared to rivals Juventus who cruised to a 3-1 win in their previous league fixture against Udinese.
Conte, while talking to Sky Sports after the match as cited by Calciomercato.com, expressed his disappointment after not being able to get the result which according him his players deserved on the night.
"Both today and the one with Barcelona, we have been in two games where we have collected less than what we have deserved,” he said. "I'm sorry today because there was a good response from the team, we deserved something more.”
Inter will now face Genoa in their last league fixture before the much-needed winter-break after which they will have a tough trip to Naples.
