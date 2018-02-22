Conte and Sarri swapping clubs is unlikely

Reports from British newspaper The Times suggest that it is now very unlikely that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte swap sides in the summer.



It was being suggested that with Maurizio Sarri in demand at Chelsea, the Italian would leave the club and sign for the Blues, while Antonio Conte will come back to the Serie A to take charge of the partenopei. The futures of both managers have come into question for different reasons and while they will leave this summer, a swap between them seems unlikely.



The Times say that with Carlo Ancelotti all but set to take charge of Napoli, Conte is now out of the frame to take the job at the Naples based club.



Sarri has a 8 million release clause in his current Napoli contract and club president Aurelio di Laurentiis is willing to let the Italian go if anyone matches that clause. Sarri's contract ends in 2020 and lasts till 2020 and he recently rejected an approach from Russia side Zenit St.Peterburg.



Not just that, but Sarri's path to Stamford Bridge too is blocked as Roman Abramovich seems no longer interested in the former Empoli boss.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)