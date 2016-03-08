Conte arrival at Inter could prompt signing from former club Chelsea
11 May at 19:00Antonio Conte appears to be the favourite to replace Luciano Spalletti as head coach of Inter Milan; the former Chelsea and Juventus boss considered to be the frontrunner to stand in as the next Nerazzurri coach.
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Conte could look to his former club Chelsea for one of his first signings at Inter Milan. Reports suggest that the manager is a big fan of full-back Davide Zappacosta; who Conte signed for the Blues from Torino. Zappacosta, however, has been largely left out of the squad and was heavily linked with a move away last summer.
Lazio were reportedly close to a deal for the Italian but had issues meeting Chelsea's valuations; something that Inter should have no problem with after two consecutive seasons of Champions League qualification.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments