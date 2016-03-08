Conte asks players to give their all against Dortmund
22 October at 17:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has asked his players to give their all in the UEFA Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.
The Milan-based club with face the German Bundesliga giants in their third Group E match on Wednesday.
The game is becoming a must-win one for the Nerazzurri who have just managed to register a single point from first two games.
While talking to the media on the eve of the match, Conte asked his players to give their all so that they won’t have regrets later on.
“I want my players to give everything so that they will have no regrets,” said Conte. “We must play to the maximum of our potential. We are trying to start a new path in the Champions League, we don't have a lot of experience, but let's play the game with maximum effort to avoid regrets.”
When asked if the game is like a final for Inter, Conte responded by saying: "To speak of the final seems exaggerated. It is an important match against a strong team. But it's just a game, the final will come later."
Inter have been conceding goals quite frequently in the recent past, something which is not associated with Conte’s team as it is considered as defensively solid.
When asked whether his current Inter side lacks maturity, Conte expressed his opinion that his team is just taking more time adapting to the methods of the new coach.
"There are situations that need work, but it's inevitable when a new coach arrives with a new method, it will take time for players to adjust,” he said. “Sometimes there is no time to go over some situations and it is inevitable that you pay because we just started working together recently.”
