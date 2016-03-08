Conte assistant Alessio on Pogba Juve return and Conte to Madrid...
18 October at 17:00Angelo Alessio, former Juventus player and Antonio Conte’s assistant for 8 years across Siena, Juventus, Italy and Chelsea, has spoken to IlBianconero.com about the possibility of Conte, and presumably Alessio himself, replacing Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid:
“As for me, I have no news about a possible upcoming employment. Conte to Real? On Antonio I do not want to make any kind of comment; also because I am not the directly interested party.”
Alessio also spoke about a possible return to Juventus for Manchester United’s French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba and the Champions League clash between Juventus and Manchester United coming up soon:
“Manchester United are a club with a very strong team and, if it picks up confidence, can beat anyone on their day. It would be wrong to believe that you are facing a troubled team. The Old Trafford will certainly be a pit, but I do not think it will be a problem for Juventus. Pogba? It would be nice to see him again in black and white.”
