Conte becomes the best paid manager in Serie A

Conte has become the highest paid coach in Serie A after the club today announced him as their new manager. “I chose Inter for the club, for the seriousness and ambition of the project” he said on the club’s official website. And the project includes the prospect of lavish spending as is shown by his contract with the club.

Inter have recently escaped from the FFP regulations that have constricted them so much in recent years, and are now set to loosen the purse strings as they begin to try and close the gap between themselves and Juventus.

Conte is set to earn €11m per season and has signed on a three year deal, which is said to be almost double the deal that Juventus are offering for Maurizio Sarri, and places Conte fifth in the list of the highest paid coaches in the world, only behind Simeone (€23m), Guardiola (€18m) Valverde (€12.5m) and Zidane (€12m)