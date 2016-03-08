Conte blocks Politano and Bastoni sale
09 September at 12:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has blocked the sale of winger Matteo Politano and defender Alessandro Bastoni in the recently concluded transfer window.
The former Chelsea manager has been pretty active ever since arriving in Milan and has been calling the shots in regards to club’s transfer policy.
Therefore, it is believed that Conte was the one who blocked the move of two players citing different reasons.
It was reported that Politano was set for a €30 million move to league rivals Fiorentina which would have led to the arrival of striker Ante Rebic from German club Eintracht Frankfurt.
But the deal was called off at the very last moment because Conte believed Politano is the right player to fit in his three-man attacking force with Alexis Sanchez on one wing and Romelu Lukaku as a sole out-and-out forward.
On the other hand, Bastoni was eager to leave San Siro as well as he was linked with a move to Parma where he would’ve been a more permanent member of the defensive line.
However, Conte blocked the move of the 20-year-old as well as he was convinced that Bastoni can have a bigger role for the Nerazzurri in the 2019-20 season.
