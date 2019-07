Conte calls up Inter squad for Asian tour: Icardi out, Barella included

Antonio Conte's Inter side will leave Milano to Singapore today for the Asian tour and participation in the International Champions Cup. Here are the players called up by the new Nerazzurri coach:



Goalkeepers: Berni, Handanovic, Padelli.



Defenders: Batons, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, De Vrij, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Ntube, Pirola.



Midfielders: Agoumé, Barella, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Candreva, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Lazaro, Nainggolan, Perisic, Sensi.



Attackers: Longo, Politano, Colidio, Esposito, Vergani.