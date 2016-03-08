Conte changes Inter's strategy: big investments in the attack, midfield trio targeted
25 May at 10:45Antonio Conte is preparing for his tenure at the San Siro on Inter Milan's bench and is ready to change the strategy of the Nerazzurri on the transfer market after his arrival. As reported by Tuttosport, with his arrival the club will concentrate more on reinforcing the attack in contrast to Spalletti's plans of improving the midfield.
The Turin-based paper writes that Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko and Federico Chiesa are the main targets for the former Juventus and Chelsea coach. In the midfield, however, there will be no big reinforcements.
The three names targeted are Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Thomas Partey. Cagliari wants no less than 40 million euros for Barella, while Pellegrini has a 30 million release clause in his Roma contract. Meanwhile, Partey would like more stability and play time but has a high release clause (50 million euros) in his contract at Atletico Madrid, though things could change if Simeone expressed interest in Mauro Icardi's arrival.
