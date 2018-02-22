Antonio Conte claims that Chelsea need to sign a number of players in order to compete.

The Italian has had a disastrous second season with the Blues, ending up outside the Champions League spots and only making up for it with an FA Cup win.

The former Juventus Coach had already left the Turinese side because of disagreements over transfers, and reports have been swirling around for months that he is on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after Chelsea defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley, he said that "today it was the only way to lift a trophy. Now we are in this moment. If we want to change we can change our idea, but we must change many players."

"I can find the right way to win this trophy but for sure if you ask me, we can play better," he said. "We can play better but now, the real situation of this club is this. We have to play strong defensively if we want to win a trophy or take a place in the Champions League.

"Maybe we missed the Champions League this season because we tried to play very open, and in this moment you can't do this. To concede three goals in seven games this season means you don't have stability. A great team doesn't concede four goals against Watford.