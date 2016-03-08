Conte comments on Lukaku signing

Inter Milan drew 1-1 with Valencia yesterday, winning on penalties in their pre-season friendly contest. Speaking after the game, Inter boss Antonio Conte had this to say:



"​​It was a difficult, important task against a great team, which has had the same coach for a long time, let's not forget that last year they won the Copa del Rey against Barcelona. The boys gave a positive performance because for the umpteenth time they have shown that they do not want to give up, they do not want to go out defeated and this is a very positive thing in terms of mentality.I told them they can do better, but we're working hard to improve. I'm a little tired, because we're working tactically but also physically to get gas. Tonight's match was another step to grow.



"​It was the first time this summer that Lautaro and Politano were playing together. Lautaro has been training with us for a few days, but he put effort and determination into it. Matteo was left out for a problem. Both, but in general all, must enter well into the mechanisms that I ask in attack. I'm happy for Esposito, who came in with the right attitude and for Longo, who gives us a great hand.



"Lukaku? He also needs to work, both physically and to get into our mechanisms. Surely he is a great buy, we are very happy. He puts great desire and commitment into making himself ready."