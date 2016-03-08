Conte comments on Lukaku signing
11 August at 10:45Inter Milan drew 1-1 with Valencia yesterday, winning on penalties in their pre-season friendly contest. Speaking after the game, Inter boss Antonio Conte had this to say:
"It was a difficult, important task against a great team, which has had the same coach for a long time, let's not forget that last year they won the Copa del Rey against Barcelona. The boys gave a positive performance because for the umpteenth time they have shown that they do not want to give up, they do not want to go out defeated and this is a very positive thing in terms of mentality.I told them they can do better, but we're working hard to improve. I'm a little tired, because we're working tactically but also physically to get gas. Tonight's match was another step to grow.
"It was the first time this summer that Lautaro and Politano were playing together. Lautaro has been training with us for a few days, but he put effort and determination into it. Matteo was left out for a problem. Both, but in general all, must enter well into the mechanisms that I ask in attack. I'm happy for Esposito, who came in with the right attitude and for Longo, who gives us a great hand.
"Lukaku? He also needs to work, both physically and to get into our mechanisms. Surely he is a great buy, we are very happy. He puts great desire and commitment into making himself ready."
