Conte confirms Lukaku to undergo fitness test before UCL opener
16 September at 18:42Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that record-signing Romelu Lukaku will undergo a fitness test before the team’s first UEFA Champions League game against Slavia Prague on Tuesday.
Conte, while talking to the media on the eve of the match, said that he will assess Lukaku’s condition before making a final call.
"There are still 24 hours left where we will conduct careful assessments,” he said. “We will try to understand in what conditions he is. Therefore, if he plays it will be because he will fulfill all the requirements.”
Conte has had three appearances in the Champions League earlier, but on every occasion, the 50-year-old could not guide his team to the glory.
Conte was asked about the same thing in the press conference as well and the former Chelsea manager responded it by saying: "I do not want to respond to anything like this. The reality is that I have always participated in the Champions League with newly formed teams, never with teams which are ready to compete for the title. This is what I answer to pundits.”
Talking about his team’s first game in the competition against Slavia Prague, Conte revealed that Inter will give respect to their opponents but will give their all to get three important points in the tough group which also include Spanish champions FC Barcelona and German giants Borussia Dortmund.
“We begin our journey in the Champions League after three league games and it will be important to start off on the right foot,” said Conte. “We will face a team that did very well last year and is doing well this year as well. They are the reigning champions in their league and they are a very good team overall. We will give them respect but we will play our game based on the knowledge we have, even if we haven't had much time to prepare for the match.”
For more updates, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments