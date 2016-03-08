Conte could snub Real Madrid to coach these four Man Utd stars

29 October at 11:00
Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte is being heavily linked with replacing Julen Lopetegui as the manager of Real Madrid.

The Italian tactician is expected to land in Madrid today to sign his contract with the La Liga giants who lost the Clasico against Barcelona for 5-1 yesterday.

Sky Sport's reporter Giovanni Guardalà, however, believes Conte has yet to make a decision about his future.

“Conte is going back to London after his holidays”, Guardalà said on Sunday night.
“There are many rumours about his future, Real Madrid is tempting him but Manchester United is a team that Conte really likes. There are players like Paul Pogba, whom he coached at Juventus. Or Alexis Sanchez, Herrera and Lukaku, three players he’s always wanted to sign.”

“At the moment nothing his decided with Real Madrid”, Guardala, who worked as Chelsea reporter when Conte was in charge of the Blues, said.
 

