Conte defends rant against Inter leadership: 'Constructive way...'

After the tough 3-2 loss away at Dortmund, having conceded three goals in the second half, Conte criticised the leadership in his post-match interview with Mediaset ( via Calciomercato.com ). He stated that he needs experienced players, as 'only Godin has won anything, while also questioning the club's plan.

Of course, this didn't go down too well with the club, as well as the fans. From a neutral perspective, you can certainly understand that as the manager put a bad stain on the club's plan. During today's presser, though, he maintained that he only wants what is best for the club.

"My words? You saw them as an outburst, but I disagree. It's a constructive way to try to understand where some mistakes have been made. I always look at things in a constructive way.

"I was brought here to change the speed of Inter and everything I do is to improve this club. The management has recognised that some things could have been done better. We have the same thought," he stated.