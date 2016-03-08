Conte doesn't give up on Chelsea defender for June - Inter's stance

As stated by our reporter Fabrizio Romano , the Blues have raised their asking price to €30m. In other words, they won't give any discounts to Antonio Conte, who managed the player during his time in charge of the London side.

As for Inter's stance, they don't intend to spend those figures on Alonso, considering his recent form. They will only make a move for the player if a good opportunity arises. Certainly, €30m is way too much for a player that has been disappointing for too long.

The stance of Frank Lampard will most likely be crucial, as it will be the foundation of Alonso's decision-making. Should he ask for a transfer, then things could change, although Conte shouldn't get his hopes up too much.

Marcos Alonso was on Inter's radar already during the January transfer window, finding little space at Chelsea this season. Therefore, the Nerazzurri have tried to bring him back to Italy, although without succeeding.