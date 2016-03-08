Conte eyes victory in ‘special’ Milan-derby
20 September at 19:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is eyeing a victory in a ‘special’ derby clash against city rivals AC Milan on Saturday.
The Milan-based clubs will battle it out for supremacy in the Milan-derby at the San Siro where the Rossoneri will be playing as the home team.
As things stand, Inter are leading the charts after having nine points with three wins out of three whereas Milan are currently placed on the seventh position with six points after three games.
While talking to the media on the eve of the all-important match, the former Chelsea manager labelled the tie as a ‘special game’ which he is eager to win.
"A derby is a special game,” said Conte. “Let's face a very good team and try to prepare it in the best way possible."
Inter are at a little disadvantage compared to their rivals as they have had UEFA Champions League fixture in the midweek which ended with a disappointing 1-1 score line against Slavia Prague.
After that match, there were reports in the media of a possible heated-argument between striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Marcelo Brozović.
When asked whether it is bothering to hear about such news in the media, Conte said: "Inter is always discussed about in the newspapers and on TV.
However, we should not accept this kind of thing [to come in the media]. We need to improve a lot, we have room for growth, in the field as well as outside the field, where there are huge gaps.
