Conte fever takes over: Inter season tickets sell out, club introduce waiting list for 2020/21

Buu Inter San Siro vuoto
27 June at 12:30
The Antonio Conte effect is in full swing in Milan. Inter have this morning announced that they have completely sold out their season tickets for the upcoming season. Almost all available seats were sold within the first few hours of being on sale. The club also announced that they received a record number of renewal subscriptions. As a result, for the first time in the club’s history, they have begun a waiting list for the 2020/2021 season, for any fans that want to secure a front row seat immediately when purchasing season tickets. Once the subscription renewal phase is completed next Spring, the subscribers on the waiting list will be able to purchase the unspent subscriptions first.
 
It shows just how excited Interisti are for the upcoming season, with many fans and pundits alike predicting that they have a good chance of overthrowing Juventus at the top of Serie A.

   

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.