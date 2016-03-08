Conte fever takes over: Inter season tickets sell out, club introduce waiting list for 2020/21
27 June at 12:30The Antonio Conte effect is in full swing in Milan. Inter have this morning announced that they have completely sold out their season tickets for the upcoming season. Almost all available seats were sold within the first few hours of being on sale. The club also announced that they received a record number of renewal subscriptions. As a result, for the first time in the club’s history, they have begun a waiting list for the 2020/2021 season, for any fans that want to secure a front row seat immediately when purchasing season tickets. Once the subscription renewal phase is completed next Spring, the subscribers on the waiting list will be able to purchase the unspent subscriptions first.
It shows just how excited Interisti are for the upcoming season, with many fans and pundits alike predicting that they have a good chance of overthrowing Juventus at the top of Serie A.
| SOLD OUT!— Inter (@Inter) June 27, 2019
Abbonamenti 2019-2020: esauriti!
Aperta la waiting list per il 2020-2021
Iscriviti qui https://t.co/ycAcsZnO7l
