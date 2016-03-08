Conte: 'For 8 years no one has challenged Juve, Inter want to change this'
11 June at 11:15Inter Milan's new coach Antonio Conte spoke to GQ about the reasons for his choice to join the Nerazzurri and about his ambitions ahead of the upcoming campaign.
"Inter for the title? When I embark on a new adventure the club expects a lot from me. The players are confident of improvement, the fans expect great satisfaction. This means that I have to evaluate my choices very carefully. I am aware of it, and so I have already answered these questions. I can accept to have few chances to win at the beginning, but it must be there," he said.
"Marotta? He helped me. It was a confirmation of the impression I had from afar. Marotta is a director who has won so much. If you sign him a minute after Juve releases him, it means you have very serious intentions and that you leave nothing to chance to climb to the top.
"Let's face it, apart from rare exceptions, it is eight seasons that there has been no race for the title in Serie A. Inter wants to change this and the way it is moving show the will to compete.
"Zhang? Not only Marotta convinced me. When I spoke to president Zhang I was struck by his determination. Ausilio himself has very clear ideas. Inter is an ambitious club where everyone rails in the same direction. The first concept of mine? We can do it, we have no limits," Conte concluded.
Go to comments