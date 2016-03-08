Conte gives hope to AC Milan and Roma: 'There's a 60 percent chance I will manage in Italy'
06 May at 16:35Former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has stated that there is a 60 percent chance that he manages an Italian club next season.
Conte was sacked as the Chelsea boss last season, as they finished fifth in the league but won the FA Cup. Since then, Conte is without a club and has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Inter.
In a recent interview with Le Lene, Conte has talked about his future and where he might end up managing next season.
The former Azzurri boss said: "If I manage a club in Italy next year? There are good chances, but I can train abroad as well. But there is also the possibility of staying still. As a percentage 60% of probability I stay in Italy, 30% I go abroad and 10% I wait.
"I can't say yes to any team because there is no contact. Contacts with Serie A clubs? Personally no, it's a bit early. The priority is to go to a company that allows me to fight to win."
We have previously reported that Conte is waiting to pounce on a Juventus offer if Massimiliano Allegri leaves the club.
