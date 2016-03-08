Conte had better record at Chelsea than Mourinho and Ancelotti: Stats
13 July at 17:30Chelsea have sacked Antonio Conte as their manager on July 13, Friday, but the former coach of Italy and Juve had the best win percentage when compared to the other managers who have managed the English Premier League club in the past.
The list includes the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Caludi Ranieri and Gianluca Vialli. These stats are considered for win percentage taken into account after managing the English Premier League club for more than 100 games during their time at Stamford Bridge.
Gianluca Vialli managed Chelsea between 1998 and 2000 and he had a win percentage of 53.1 percent.
Claudio Ranieri, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City, managed Chelsea from 2000 to 2004 and had win percentage of 53.8 percent.
Carlo Ancleoti had win percentage of 61.5 percentage at Chelsea, which is two percent less than that of Jose Mourinho's record at Chelsea. Conte had 65.1 win percentage.
Maurizio Sarri will now replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.
