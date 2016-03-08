Conte has identified the flaws of Inter: his list to the directors
21 April at 14:00Antonio Conte has carefully analyzed the weaknesses of his Inter, letting the directors know what solutions are needed to become even better. Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are already working on the reinforcements: two midfielders, two full-backs and two attackers (three if Lautaro leaves)
A shopping list that will result in another mini-revolution at Inter, also because some transfers will be mandatory, given that the Nerazzurri are already committed for about €100m to redeem Stefano Sensi, pay the 'instalment' of Nicolo Barella and sort the returns of Andrea Pinamonti and Zinho Vanheusden.
It will also be necessary to permanently sort the loans of his year: Joao Mario, Valentino Lazaro, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic and above all Mauro Icardi. By selling this, Inter will be able to chase their big objectives on the market, such as Sandro Tonali and Federico Chiesa.
The mission is to "Italianize" the group with the best profiles in the area and both the Fiorentina and Brescia midfielder are considered perfect by the Nerazzurri. Of course, though, there is fierce competition from the likes of Juventus and Milan.
Then we have the likes of Giroud, Mertens, Emerson Palmieri and Tolisso to complete the picture. In short, Inter will change again. And not a little, wanting to challenge for the Scudetto.
