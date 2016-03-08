Conte has two requests before he takes over at Inter



Antonio Conte could be on his way to Inter this summer, after having not worked since he was sacked by Chelsea last year. However, the former Juve coach has written up a set of demands that need to be met before he will commit his future to a club.

To date, on balance, only Inter (and Juventus) seem ready to meet the requests of the Salento coach.



The basic request is about 12 million euros a year (10 million pounds) from which one can go down but not too much. The 10 million that Inter is ready to guarantee him seems crazy, but Marotta for Conte (and only for him) is ready to make an exception to the rules because he believes he can be the right coach to win immediately.



Conte's second request does not necessarily include access to the next Champions League or to the next European competitions in general. Conte wants a winning project immediately and at least for three years. A long-term strategy that he did not find at Chelsea (although there too with the immediate conquest of the title) and that he wants for his and the club's growth he will choose over the next few years. I



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, at least for now, both Rome and Milan are the other two interested. Juventus remains in the background and the reason lies mainly in the will of Massimiliano Allegri. Indeed, it will be the current Juventus coach who decides whether or not to interrupt his relationship with Juventus and, in this case, Conte would be back in vogue.



