Conte hits back at Sergio Ramos

13 November at 11:28
Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte spoke to media after the Panchina d’Oro award held in Coverciano (Florence) yesterday.

The Italian tactician revealed why he didn’t accept to take over at Real Madrid and hit back at Sergio Ramos who said Conte ‘should have gained respect and not impose it’.

“Everybody needs to respectful and educate when speaking about other clubs and players. When there is lack of respect that’s when troubles begin", Conte said.

“My staff and I have a great culture of work, when you arrive in a new club you can’t do many revolutions, you can’t change everything. You need to enter slowly. I am serene about my future. I want to study, improve and speak with other managers. I’ll be waiting for the next campaign.”

Conte is challenging Chelsea for €26m to cover €10.4m worth of contract and the other €15.6m in moral damages in the form of compensation.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.