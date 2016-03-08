Conte hits back at Sergio Ramos
13 November at 11:28Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte spoke to media after the Panchina d’Oro award held in Coverciano (Florence) yesterday.
The Italian tactician revealed why he didn’t accept to take over at Real Madrid and hit back at Sergio Ramos who said Conte ‘should have gained respect and not impose it’.
“Everybody needs to respectful and educate when speaking about other clubs and players. When there is lack of respect that’s when troubles begin", Conte said.
“My staff and I have a great culture of work, when you arrive in a new club you can’t do many revolutions, you can’t change everything. You need to enter slowly. I am serene about my future. I want to study, improve and speak with other managers. I’ll be waiting for the next campaign.”
Conte is challenging Chelsea for €26m to cover €10.4m worth of contract and the other €15.6m in moral damages in the form of compensation.
