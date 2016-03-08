Conte hits out at Sarri
15 September at 09:45Inter prevailed 1-0 victors over Udinese at San Siro last night; as a Rodrigo De Paul red card in the first half gifted the Nerazzurri a simple run to bring home the three points.
Speaking in his press conference after the match, Inter head coach Antonio Conte spoke on several topics, including Juventus' head coach Maurizio Sarri and his comments about the difficulties with playing matches at 3pm; after the Bianconeri were held to a 0-0 draw against Fiorentina.
"I do not want myself to say anything, otherwise we make budgets and balance sheets. Someone must feel comfortable because he is on the strong side."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments