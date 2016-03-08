Conte: 'I have high expectations, Juventus can be reached'
25 August at 14:55Inter boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he has high expectations from the upcoming season and feels that Juventus can be reached in the Scudetto race.
Inter start their Serie A campaign against Lecce on Monday, as Juventus have already picked up a 1-0 win over Parma and Napoli beat Fiorentina 4-3 yesterday.
In the pre-game press conference, Conte talked about the new season and said: "I create the expectations myself because I need these pressures. This is why I have high expectations and I want to transfer them to my players so that they don't find alibis. I am happy with the work done so far because when I arrive at the camp I am happy ”.
On whether Inter can reach the Juventus level, Conte said: "The run-up to Juventus started even though there is a gap but we don't set limits and only time will tell us what we will fight for. Certainly we will not have to limit ourselves to working well, but to work better than others, if we want to do something extraordinary. There is great availability and when there is this we must not set limits despite the road uphill ".
