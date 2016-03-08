Conte in advantage over Mourinho to replace Spalletti at Inter

Luciano Spalletti's position at Inter gets less secure with every negative result. However, despite the recent bad form of the Nerazzurri, the former Roma coach will not play for his position tonight against Parma.



Suning do not intend to make any traumatic decisions until the team is seriously at risk of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League. For June, however, Antonio Conte is in clear advantage over Jose Mourinho, as reported by La Repubblica.