Conte in advantage over Mourinho to replace Spalletti at Inter

09 February at 11:05
Luciano Spalletti's position at Inter gets less secure with every negative result. However, despite the recent bad form of the Nerazzurri, the former Roma coach will not play for his position tonight against Parma.

Suning do not intend to make any traumatic decisions until the team is seriously at risk of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League. For June, however, Antonio Conte is in clear advantage over Jose Mourinho, as reported by La Repubblica.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.