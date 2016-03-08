Conte in the stands of the Allianz Stadium for Juve-Lazio
25 August at 20:30Antonio Conte was replaced as manager of Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri this summer, as the club continue their trend of Italian head coaches. Conte was, perhaps, unfairly dismissed, having won the Premier League with the Blues in the 16/17 season; winning the FA Cup with a victory over Manchester United last season.
Conte is yet to step back into a managerial position, taking a sabbatical before he returns to management. Enjoying his time, Conte has been spotted in the stands of the Allianz Stadium for the Juventus vs Lazio match, which finished 2-0 to the Old Lady.
The goals came from Miralem Pjanic in the first half and Mario Mandzukic in the second half, with star signing Cristiano Ronaldo yet to score his first goal for the club; after joining from Real Madrid for a €110 million figure. Lazio fought hard but ultimately Juventus prevailed.
