'Conte is a symbol of Juventus, it is strange to see him at Inter' - Djorkaeff
12 June at 16:00Former Inter Milan player Youri Djorkaeff has spoken at the 'Pitti immagine' fashion show in Florence, where he commented on the appointment of Antonio Conte as the head coach of his former club.
"Conte is a great coach but it is strange to see him at Inter because he and his image represent a symbol of Juventus. I hope he will bring the team to success, however we wait and see. Inter have missed the consistency to fight with Juve. In Italy today the Bianconeri are on another level but the market can shift the balance.
"Icardi? If he wants to leave, leave. I'm sure there are a thousand other players who want to play for Inter.
"Azzurri? I'm happy for Mancini, I always have an eye on Italy since two of my children were born here. The Champions League has shown that those who play offensive football are leading the way."
