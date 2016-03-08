Conte lifts the lid on his future

Antonio Conte talked about his future with an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.



"My return to Juventus? Marriages are made in two. I think Juventus has started a path and I think they are very happy with Allegri, who surely has continued his work and is doing very well. One day you never know. "

INTER OR MILAN - "Today, if someone calls me, I know what I have to do with my idea of ​​football and with my method because I am very strict with myself... What I feel is the goal of my work? Is it also valid for Inter or Milan? Valid for any team. I have to have the perception of being able to beat anyone and I must feel that winning is possible, otherwise, I can continue to remain still without problems ".

ROME - "I fell in love with Rome during my two years as coach of the national team. At the Olimpico you feel the passion of the people who live football with a particular intensity, which for Roma is crazy and who lives for Rome. A passionate environment that surrounds you. Today the conditions are not there, but I think that one day sooner or later I will go to train Rome ".