Conte lifts the lid on his future

07 May at 09:45

Antonio Conte talked about his future with an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"My return to Juventus? Marriages are made in two. I think Juventus has started a path and I think they are very happy with Allegri, who surely has continued his work and is doing very well. One day you never know. "

 

INTER OR MILAN - "Today, if someone calls me, I know what I have to do with my idea of ​​football and with my method because I am very strict with myself... What I feel is the goal of my work? Is it also valid for Inter or Milan? Valid for any team. I have to have the perception of being able to beat anyone and I must feel that winning is possible, otherwise, I can continue to remain still without problems ".

 

ROME - "I fell in love with Rome during my two years as coach of the national team. At the Olimpico you feel the passion of the people who live football with a particular intensity, which for Roma is crazy and who lives for Rome. A passionate environment that surrounds you. Today the conditions are not there, but I think that one day sooner or later I will go to train Rome ".

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.