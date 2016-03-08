Conte meets with Marotta, futures of Icardi and Barella top of the order



Inter and Antonio Conte are ready to hit the ground running.



The Nerazzurri want to build a team for next season ready challenge Juventus from the outset.



New coach Conte met with CEO Marotta today to discuss the summer business. Top of the business was the future of former captain Icardi, who Conte insists on not wanting in his side although Inter have yet failed to find a destination for him as his wife and agent refuses to listen to any offers.



Other names discussed where both Perisic and Nainggolan, who can go with a good offer. However, one thing that is for sure is that Barella is fundamental for Conte, it will be an important week for the Cagliari midfielder and Inter hope to secure his signature before other teams show interest.



Other names discussed for possible transfer where of Dzeko and Lazaro from Roma and PSV respectively.

