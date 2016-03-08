Conte: 'Mourinho gesture against Juve fans? He can do it, he won the treble'
19 April at 11:10Former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was interviewed by Alessandro Cattelan on Sky Italia. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts about José Mourinho's "treble gesture" during Manchester United-Juventus earlier this season and his reply was very surprising.
"He won the treble [with Inter] and three Premier League titles with Chelsea, so I think he is entitled to do that gesture", Conte said. "However, respect is needed. Both from fans and managers. He's won a lot during his career, and in this gesture, there is everything about Mourinho".
Conte had had several arguments with the Special One during his two-year spell at Chelsea although the duo seemed to be on good terms when Conte left South West London last season.
His words, however, have not made Juve fans any happy and could be further proof that the future of the Italian tactician could be at Inter. Conte is also being linked with Juve, should Max Allegri decide to leave the club in the summer.
Go to comments