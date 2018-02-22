Antonio Conte claims that his future will only become clear inside the next fortnight, but that he is focussed on being Chelsea’s Coach.

The Italian - who has an FA Cup date with Manchester United - has failed to land Chelsea among the Top Four, with Tottenham two points ahead of them and Liverpool three, though the latter have a game in hand.

The former Juventus man won the Premier League in his first campaign with the Blues, but failed to do much in the Champions League, going out to Barcelona in the Round of 16.

"I think and I am sure that I am Chelsea's coach and my focus is only on this," Conte said at a press conference.

"It is very difficult to comment on any speculation also because there have been speculations around me from the start of the season, after our first game against Burnley.”

"I think you understood that this speculation is not important for me because my focus is only to work in the best possible way with my players. I am doing this from the start, until the end. There are only two weeks and then this season will finish.

"You will then know if there is a different situation, or if you see me again next season, and we start again from the first game speculation about my future.

"I am very focused on trying to finish the season in the best possible way and I try to transfer my will to my players because the fans deserve this."

"The reality in this moment is that I have a contract, I am committed with Chelsea and in my future. The situation is to be committed with Chelsea for another year.

"My focus is only to Chelsea. The future? You never know what will happen because our job is very difficult. You have to be ready for everything."