Conte: 'No offer from Inter. I do not want to talk about Chelsea'

Antonio Conte was present in Bergamo yesterday for Juventus's matchup against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. After the clash, the former Chelsea manager spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports.



"Offers from Inter? No, I did not receive any offers from Italy. If Chelsea miss me? I do not want to talk about the Blues, there is still an open lawsuit with them," he said.