Conte on how Inter convinced him, Hazard edges closer to Madrid - top 10 news of the day
06 June at 23:00It has been an exciting day in the world of football today; with a number of big transfer rumours and an important nations league clash this evening. Join CalcioMercato as we look at the top news of the day, with the rest to be found in our gallery.
Conte reveals what convinced him to join Inter
Antonio Conte revealed in an interview that it was, in part, Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta who convinced him to take the role at the Nerazzurri. In addition, Zhang's motivation to induce change at the club has inspired Conte to sign with the club.
Milan reach agreement with Giampaolo
CalcioMercato revealed that Marco Giampaolo has found an agreement to take over as AC Milan manager - with a two-year contract with an optional third year, seeing the coach earn around €2m per season; double what he currently earns at Sampdoria.
Hazard edges closer to Madrid move
Reports today have stated that Real Madrid have edged closer to a move for Eden Hazard, with a figure around €100m reportedly agreed between Chelsea and Madrid for the Belgian's signature.
