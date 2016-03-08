Conte on Lukaku: 'He is full of enthusiasm, he is working hard'

Inter manager Antonio Conte has praised Romelu Lukaku, saying that he is working hard.



In the press-conference ahead of the Serie A opener against Lecce, he talked about summer signing Romelu Lukaku.



He said: "He arrived full of enthusiasm, he is a sunny boy who immediately became very fond of the group. He is working hard, he arrived after a period in which he was on the sidelines with United and when you are on the sidelines the training is never 100%, so he has great room for improvement.



"I tried it in tandem with Lautaro, Politano and Esposito, I'm happy with the synergy that is emerging among these players ".