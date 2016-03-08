Conte on Real Madrid radars, Sarri can still join Chelsea: the latest
07 June at 14:10Chelsea and Real Madrid have yet to make a decision on who their next manager will be. The future of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge is not expected to be long term although the Italian tactician’s exit would cost the Blues around € 20 million.
That’s one of the reasons why talks with Maurizio Sarri have been put on hold. In addition to that, Chelsea need to find an agreement with Napoli as the Italian tactician is still under contract with the Serie A giants until 2020.
According to the Daily Mail Blanc, Luis Enrique and Slavisa Jokanovic are the other candidate to take over in South West London.
The Premier League giants will make a final decision in the next few days as Marina Granovskaia is back in London after a meeting held with Roman Abramovic in Russia.
As for Conte, Mundo Deportivo claims Real Madrid are still considering him as a possible replacement for Zinedine Zidane who resigned one week ago.
