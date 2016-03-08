Conte on Scudetto: 'Napoli and Juventus are better than us'
13 October at 18:35Inter manager Antonio Conte has commented on the club's Scudetto hopes, saying that Juventus and Napoli are better than the nerazzurri.
Inter were unbeaten in the Serie A till the last weekend and had won all their league games, while Juventus had drawn one game against Fiorentina. But Derby D'Italia saw Juve beat the nerazzurri 2-1 and go back to the top of the table for the first time since last season.
In an interview that Conte gave at the Trento Sports Festival, he said: "I think believing costs nothing for Inter fans, Napoli and other teams. Then you have to be objective and to look at reality. I expressed myself from the beginning, compared to us there are two teams, Juventus at the top and then also Naples, which they built more over the years.
"This gap is there, but we have started a type of journey through work and seriousness to progress over time and become competitive to give satisfaction to the fans. From this point of view, we must be courageous having a clear vision of the present."
Conte is a multiple-time Scudetto winner himself and has won the title three times in his time there. He also won the SuperCoppa Italiana once with the bianconeri during that time.
He has also won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017 and also won the FA Cup with the Blues in 2018.
Inter now find themselves at second in the Serie A table with 18 points from seven games. Their next clash sees them face Sassuolo away from home followed by a home game against Parma.
