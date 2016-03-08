Conte or Mourinho? Marotta picks his favourite to succeed Spalletti

Inter Milan are going through somewhat of a minor crisis at the moment. After a midweek Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Lazio last week; Inter then lost 1-0 to Bologna at San Siro over the weekend. Despite this, Inter management have maintained that Luciano Spalletti's job is not immediately on the line.However, rumours are circulating that suggest Inter Milan will change their manager in the summer; with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte reportedly the frontrunners to take over - after Mourinho and Conte were dismissed by Manchester United and Chelsea respectively over the past half-year.La Repubblica suggest that club CEO Beppe Marotta has already given one of the reported coach targets the nod over the other; the Italian newspaper suggesting that Marotta would prefer Conte at the helm, rather than a return to the club for Jose Mourinho.

