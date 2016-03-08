Conte provided security after receiving threatening letter and bullet
16 November at 10:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte has received protection from police after receiving threats, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the former Chelsea manager received a bullet along with a threatening letter in a parcel after which he was provided with additional security.
The report further stated that a police investigation is already underway to figure out who is behind this threat and extra security personnel have been deployed outside Conte’s home.
It is believed that such threats are very common in Italy’s political circle which is why the police believe that the actual threat level in very low.
Conte has joined Inter as the head coach in the summer for a three-year contract which will expire in the summer of 2022.
Before joining Inter, Conte has already managed current Serie A leaders Juventus, Italy’s national team and English Premier League outfit Chelsea in the past.
