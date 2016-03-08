Conte provides update on D'Ambrosio, Sensi and Vecino

Antonio Conte, the manager of Inter, talked about the injured players ahead of the clash with Bologna on Saturday evening, namely D'Ambrosio, Sensi and Vecino. It remains to be seen if any of these will be ready for the game."We are monitoring the situation day by day. D'Ambrosio's problem is that he has a fracture, so it becomes difficult to think of recovering him. He is training well, we hope he can recover. The situations change from one day to the next. Vecino has had inflammation on an old scar. We will keep monitoring Stefano Sensi for the next few days," he stated.