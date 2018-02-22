Conte pushes for Juve return as Allegri talks to Arsenal: the latest
09 May at 14:20CalcioMercato can exclusively learn that Antonio Conte is pushing for a Juventus return, with Massimiliano Allegri close to departing the Turin based side at the end of the season.
Allegri joined Juventus in the summer of 2014 after Conte had left the post at the helm of the bianconeri affairs due to a fight that he had with Andrea Agnelli. And Allegri has already become one of the greatest managers in the Old Lady history having won three consecutive Scudetto titles and he is already on his way to win the fourth one. He has also guided the club to two Champions League finals.
CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice can understand that with a lot of things pointing to Allegri leaving Juventus, Conte is intent on sealing a switch back to the bianconeri.
It is said that Agnelli and the Juventus board have already almost made peace with Conte since their misunderstanding in 2014 and if Conte does leave Chelsea, Juventus is the only place he will go to.
It is becoming clearer everyday that Allegri will leave Juve after having a meeting with the club's officials at the end of the season and Conte returning for him isn't a fantasy anymore.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
