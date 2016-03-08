Conte puts Perisic on the market: three replacements identified

21 July at 10:45
The rejection of Antonio Conte was very clear and it will be hard for Ivan Perisic to reply to this. The first Asian test against Manchester United revealed the incapability of the Croatian to play on the flank of the 3-5-2 formation. This is another problem for Inter Milan, who are already dealing with the Icardi and Nainggolan cases and with the coach who has not hidden his dissatisfaction with a 'slow-paced' transfer market campaign.

In the next few hours, Marotta and Ausilio will reach Nanjing, Suning's operational base, to try to unlock the arrival of at least one striker between Dzeko and Lukaku but they will probably also face the consequences of Conte's displeasure about Conte, with the coach now also requiring a left wingback for his formation.

Asamoah alone is not enough for him, given that Dalbert, deployed yesterday against the Red Devils, is on his way out of the club. Matteo Darmian is thus a name that interests the Nerazzurri. Other names, according to Tuttosport, are Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri and Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov, who could find less space in the capital after Spinazzola's arrival.

