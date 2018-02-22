Conte refuses to confirm or deny whether he will stay at Chelsea
10 May at 12:10Antonio Conte was coy when questioned on whether he will remain in charge of Chelsea next season in the aftermath of his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield last night. Here is what he had to say amid rumours linking him with a return to Juventus:
“My last game at Stamford Bridge? For this season, for sure, it is my last game here. Not only me, but the players too. I don’t have anything to add. It is not my task, there is a club to judge the situation and then take the best decision.
“Now it is not important – we must be focused to finish this season. We have another game and an FA Cup final – then the club will do their best to improve the situation.
“I’m realistic – I think at the end of the season you finish in the position you deserve. We dropped many points this season – then if we stay fifth then we’ll deserve to stay in that position.”
