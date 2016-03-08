Conte responts to Roma speculations: 'Let's see...'
27 April at 10:00Roma fans are dreaming of Antonio Conte and the Italian tactician has left a door open to his appointment with the Serie A giants. Conte, a former Juventus and Chelsea manager, didn't deny speculations linking him with the Giallorossi.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, a fan in Porto Cesareo, Puglia, asked him if he will really join the Giallorossi and Conte's reply is making fans dream: "Let's see, let's see..."
The Italian tactician has received a big offer by the Serie A giants but he is still waiting to know the decisions of Juve, Inter, Bayern Munich and even Manchester United. His close friend Gianluca Petrachi, however, is also close to joining the Giallorossi and this could be a key factor that could see him joining the Giallorossi.
Roma's alternatives to Conte are Sarri and Gasperini, while Giampaolo is not a profile that excites the fans. Max Allegri could be the surprise in case he decides to leave Juventus.
