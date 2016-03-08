Conte reveals how Chelsea improved him as a manager

The former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his time in England.





“My experience abroad made me stronger and more complete, I would recommend it to some Italian coaches. It's tough but it improves you. Today, if someone calls me, I know I have to do it. I do not believe that the goal of a coach is to do as little damage as possible if they think this the clubs should not call me. I am very strict with myself, the victory that I feel is the goal of my work. The path to get there is made of work, sacrifice, unity of purpose, of thinking with us and not with the self, I don't know others."



